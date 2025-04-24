© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive with a donation. Tap here. Only $2,000 to go to meet our goal! ❤️
Your Financial Choices

Aging In Place with Dan Banks | Your Financial Choices

Published April 24, 2025 at 10:14 AM EDT

Dan Banks of Silver Crest Insurance takes over hosting duties for this episode to discuss four local nonprofits supporting seniors in various ways. He welcomes:

  • Kimberly Garrison - Board Member of LV Aging in Place
  • Dina Kovats-Bernat - Director of Communications at Meals on Wheels
  • Candice Hall - Director of Development at Twilight Wish Foundation
  • Brooke Griffiths - Executive Director of the Blue Zones Project in the Lehigh Valley

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/23/25)

Tags
Your Financial Choices Daniel BanksMeals on WheelsBlue ZonesLV Aging in PlaceTwilight Wish Foundation
Related Content