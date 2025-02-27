Introducing LINC with Katelyn Mack | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert welcomes Katelyn Mack, President and COO of the Lehigh Valley Inter-Regional Networking and Connecting Consortium (LINC). They talk about the programming offered by the organization and its goals, and provide an overall introduction for listeners. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/26/25)