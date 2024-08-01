What Is Financial Planning? | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert discusses the importance of being an active participant in your future by planning financially for ultimate life events. She talks about balancing how one decision could impact various areas of your finances, what a financial planner really is and what they can do for you, and the various elements of financial planning. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/30/24)