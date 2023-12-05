Bringing a Popular Franchise to the Lehigh Valley with Lou of Kinya Ramen | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl talks to Lou from Kinya Ramen about the location he recently opened in Allentown, adding a popular Japanese franchise to the diverse food scene here in the Lehigh Valley. They unpack the delicious menu full of endless choices.

(Original air-date: 12/4/23)