Answering the Why: The Work of Todd McEvoy | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood welcomes Todd McEvoy, Senior Director of Laboratory Services at Azzur Group. They discuss how he found a love for chemistry after beginning college as a history major, and his positive experiences at Shippensburg University and the University of Texas.

Todd shares a glimpse into his everyday work and talks about the differences between being in his current leadership role and working every day in the lab. He also gives advice for young people looking to choose their colleges and majors, and those looking to pursue a career in science.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/2/24)

