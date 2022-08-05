Epigenetics and Genome Studies with the Coriell Institute's Dr. Jean-Pierra Issa | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Dr. Jean-Pierre Issa, President and CEO of the Coriell Institute for Medical Research in Camden, New Jersey. They discuss the nonprofit research center's work on the study of the human genome, including epigenetics.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

