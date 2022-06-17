Stonewall and Drag Brunches: Celebrating PRIDE with Jerry Schmidt and Eric Yoak | Q:LV

Justan Parker Fields brings PRIDE Month to WDIY with an episode that talks about the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community here in the Lehigh Valley.

First he welcomes Jerry Schmidt, long time presence and manager of the recently closed Stonewall in Allentown, where they talk about the impact that safe space had for the community and stories of first timers coming in to find an inclusive place in the Valley.

Then, Justan previews the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center-sponsored Drag Brunch, which is happening Sunday, June 26 at Sports and Social in Allentown, with Major Events Manager Eric Yoak (hosting as Christina Vixen.)

Q:LV celebrates LGBTQIA+ culture and community, while also inspiring and educating listeners. Listen in every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Business Beat or Wellness Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 6/16/22)