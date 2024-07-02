"If We're Not All Working Together, We're Falling Apart" with Lori Vargo-Heffner and Geoff Brace | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Lori Vargo-Heffner, President of Northampton County Council, and Geoff Brace, Chair of the Lehigh County Commissioners, to look at key county initiatives.

They discuss topics ranging from agriculture to transportation to housing, and how the collaboration between the LVPC and the county governments play a key role in house the Lehigh Valley continues to evolve.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)