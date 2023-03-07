© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Plan Lehigh Valley.png
Plan Lehigh Valley

Unpacking the 2022 LVPC Annual Report with Hannah Milagio and Brian Hite | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published March 7, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST
333227654_1864466370575853_971975305176682409_n.jpg

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission hold a discussion about the planning commission's 2022 annual report and educational opportunities.

They welcome LVPC's Hannah Milagio, Program Associate for Community Engagement and Brian Hite, Transportation Planner to discuss regional housing and development figures, the Local Technical Assistance Program (L-TAP), public training and education classes offered at the LVPC, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 3/6/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
