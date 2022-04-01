Spoken Word Poetry and City Council Plans | Inside the (610)

On the first episode of Inside the (610), Michael Frassetto introduces our listeners to Baby the Poet (Ashley Sanchez), a local spoken word artist who shares her personal art and talks about what inspires her, plus what she sees on the horizon for the spoken word scene here in the Lehigh Valley.

Then, Michael is pleased to welcome to the WDIY studios Councilwoman Natalie Santos from the City of Allentown, the youngest person to be elected to City Council in Allentown's history. She talks about her experience running for council, her leadership outlook and neighborhood initiatives she plans to champion.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what it takes and what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing people, places and events happening "inside the (610)." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610 - Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero

(Original air-date: 3/31/22)