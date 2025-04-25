© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/25/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT

Car Sales spike in March

In March, seasonally adjusted car and light truck sales spiked to nearly 1.5 million units, a significant 11% jump from February and 13% above their last year’s level. It appears that many people were trying to get it done before the tariffs went into effect, which are highly likely to raise car prices.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/25/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse Car salespricesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
