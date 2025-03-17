© 2025
At the Movies

Mickey 17 | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
Mickey 17
IMDb

“Mickey 17” is a dystopian science-fiction film by writer-director Bong Joon-Ho, the Oscar best picture director and original screenplay winner for “Parasite” (2019). In “Mickey 17,” Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) enlists as an astronaut, a so-called expendable, on a mission to set up a colony on Niflheim, an ice-choked planet. Expendables have more lives than cats. They are brought back to life through a process of cloning. Mickey is up to at least 17 versions of himself, hence, the film’s title. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy Animation Film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/17/25)

At the Movies Mickey 17Robert Pattinsonscience fictionBong Joon-HoMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
