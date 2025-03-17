Mickey 17 | At the Movies

“Mickey 17” is a dystopian science-fiction film by writer-director Bong Joon-Ho, the Oscar best picture director and original screenplay winner for “Parasite” (2019). In “Mickey 17,” Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) enlists as an astronaut, a so-called expendable, on a mission to set up a colony on Niflheim, an ice-choked planet. Expendables have more lives than cats. They are brought back to life through a process of cloning. Mickey is up to at least 17 versions of himself, hence, the film’s title. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy Animation Film.

(Original air-date: 3/17/25)