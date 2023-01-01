Vincent Behe describes himself as a local guy, through and through, having been born and raised in Bethlehem. Vincent came to the Bethlehem Area Public Library, where he currently works, from the world of nonprofit grant writing.

A true renaissance man, Vincent's interests include cooking and showing people how delicious vegan food can be; reading anything he can get his hands on (as long as it’s good); trail running; writing, especially his monthly column for the Trails Collective website; horror content in pretty much any format; and, of course, public radio. In December 2022, Vincent joined WDIY as a local host and board operator for WDIY's broadcast of NPR's Morning Edition on Tuesdays.