Sunny Ghai brings over four decades of experience in operations, engineering, and procurement management to WDIY. Complemented by a deep commitment to community service, he serves as a township supervisor in Upper Macungie and as a commissioner on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. His passion for local engagement is evident through his leadership as the Chair of the Upper Macungie Good Neighbor Coalition and his dedication to mentoring the next generation of engineers and leaders at Penn State. Sunny also has a background in public broadcasting, with prior experience at WMUH in the early 1980s. He holds a degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from Penn State University, where he continues to contribute as an Alumni Mentor.