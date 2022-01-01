Otis McNeil

Otis is a member of the WDIY Board of Directors. He is also the founder and president of Custom Weatherization, LLC based in Allentown.

Otis started working in the weatherization field at the age of 16 and has grown with it ever since. When Otis was 18 years-old, he decided he wanted to start his own weatherization company, so he went on to do so. Over the years Otis has learned so much about weatherization through a number of training courses he has taken and also through his own personal experience. Otis has went above and beyond to share his experience and knowledge with everyone in the company as well as customers, to make sure everyone is knowledgeable when it comes to conserving energy.

Otis brings his experience as a small business owner in the Lehigh Valley to the WDIY Board of Directors.