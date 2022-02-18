Magdalena Ksepka was born in Bayonne, NJ and grew up in Jersey City, but now resides in the Lehigh Valley. Maggie graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a dual major in biology and sociology and a minor in business. Ms. Ksepka is also fluent in Polish and travels to visit family in Europe when possible. Besides her passion for acting and modeling, she cares a great deal about animals all while providing services to individuals with mental health and special needs for Monroe County as a career. Since joining in 2020 as a volunteer, she loves reporting with WDIY News including covering local events.

