Magdalena KsepkaProgram Host & Reporter
Magdalena Ksepka was born in Bayonne, NJ and grew up in Jersey City, but now resides in the Lehigh Valley. Maggie graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a dual major in biology and sociology and a minor in business. Ms. Ksepka is also fluent in Polish and travels to visit family in Europe when possible. Besides her passion for acting and modeling, she cares a great deal about animals all while providing services to individuals with mental health and special needs for Monroe County as a career. Since joining in 2020 as a volunteer, she loves reporting with WDIY News including covering local events.
More than 600 brrrave men and women descended upon Scott Park in downtown Easton Saturday, Feb. 19 for the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge. WDIY’s Magdalena Ksepka has more.
WDIY's Magdalena Ksepka is dispatched to discover more about the Bethlehem Mounted Police with there stable of patrol horses and their role and benefit to…