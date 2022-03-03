Jayaditya KothariProgram Host - Youth Media
Jayaditya is an ninth grader at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future. His aim when founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future. He has experienced teaching others in various ways, such as peer tutoring at his school and at his Boy Scout Troop. Jayaditya is part of his school’s Science Olympiad team, Science Fair, and Parkland’s Math League. He also does karate, piano, Boy Scouts, and soccer.
Jayaditya has also learned the concepts of finance and its applications through many opportunities, such as an online course to learn real-life applications from people in the field of finance and simulating and predicting behaviors in the stock market.
-
Saving, Budgeting and Financial Responsibility with a Fellow Teen and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik | Teen Money MattersOn the first episode of Teen Money Matters, Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari welcome fellow teen William and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik to talk about saving, budgeting, financial responsibility and more.
-
For this week's episode of Your Financial Choices, Laurie Siebert looks at how to talk about finances with children of any age. She also speaks with the new hosts of WDIY's Teen Money Matters, Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari.