Jayaditya Kothari

Jayaditya is an ninth grader at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future. His aim when founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future. He has experienced teaching others in various ways, such as peer tutoring at his school and at his Boy Scout Troop. Jayaditya is part of his school’s Science Olympiad team, Science Fair, and Parkland’s Math League. He also does karate, piano, Boy Scouts, and soccer.

Jayaditya has also learned the concepts of finance and its applications through many opportunities, such as an online course to learn real-life applications from people in the field of finance and simulating and predicting behaviors in the stock market.

