Ed was born in Easton, PA, received a BA in Psychology and a minor in Music (voice) from Moravian College and a Masters in Social work from Marywood University in Scranton, PA. He is a founding member, and first vice president, of the Lehigh Valley Blues Network, which was founded in 1989.

Ed is a blues harmonica player and vocalist who, since 1978, has worked with several Lehigh Valley bands. He is now a dog trainer and volunteers his services to PAWS2FREEDOM in New Tripoli, PA.

Ed says he has been listening to WDIY since its inception — and continues to listen on a daily basis at home and in the car. he says he listens to WDIY at home and in my car on a daily basis. He joined WDIY's Community Advisory Board in 2024.