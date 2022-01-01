Doug is a lifelong public radio listener and a supporter of WDIY since moving to the Lehigh Valley in 2015. Doug has volunteered for several organizations including Meals on Wheels, Raritan Valley Commuinity College and Ben Franklin Technology Partners. He served on the LVCBA community advisory board from 2019-2020. He is chair of the HR subcommittee.

Doug has many years of experience leading high-tech manufacturing and engineering teams. He is currently the Director of Manufacturing at Broadcom's Breinigsville, PA site. He holds engineering and business degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and NJIT. Doug lives in Allentown with his wife Cece.