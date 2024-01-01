Dr. Ashleigh Strange (they/them) is the host of WDIY's Q:LV.

Ashleigh is executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. In this position, they engage with federal, state, and local agencies to promote effective utilization of government programs impacting LGBTQ Pennsylvanians and works with the Commission to educate the community on existing resources. Ashleigh previously worked as Communications Director for Pennsylvania Stands Up and Make the Road Pennsylvania. They graduated in 2016 from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. Ashleigh serves as Board Chair on the PA Stands Up Institute board and Vice-Chair of the Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates Board. They are from Fairbanks, Alaska. Ashleigh currently reside in Allentown, Pennsylvania with their partner, Chloe, cat, Nike, and several failing plants.