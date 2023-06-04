© 2023
PA State News

Two Thirds of Election Deniers Running for County Commissioner Lose in PA Primary

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published June 4, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT
Pennsylvania’s 2023 primaries included 26 candidates for county commissioner who believe the 2020 election was illegitimate, fraudulent, or involved a conspiracy to manipulate outcomes, as identified by Spotlight PA.

About a third of them won their elections and are now one election away from having the power to shape voting rules within their counties. WITF’s Robby Brod has more.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 5/18/23)

Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
