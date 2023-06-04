Two Thirds of Election Deniers Running for County Commissioner Lose in PA Primary

Pennsylvania’s 2023 primaries included 26 candidates for county commissioner who believe the 2020 election was illegitimate, fraudulent, or involved a conspiracy to manipulate outcomes, as identified by Spotlight PA.

About a third of them won their elections and are now one election away from having the power to shape voting rules within their counties. WITF’s Robby Brod has more.

(Original air-date: 5/18/23)