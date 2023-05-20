Senate Bills to Expand Education Access, Teacher Certification and In-State Tuition for DACA Recipients

A new state senate bill would amend current state teacher certification rules to allow DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients to work in Pennsylvania public schools.

Right now, immigrants in the state can apply for certification only if they plan to teach a foreign language or have a green card and commit to becoming a U.S. citizen. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 4/29/23)