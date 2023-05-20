© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Senate Bills to Expand Education Access, Teacher Certification and In-State Tuition for DACA Recipients

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published May 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
kenny-eliason-zFSo6bnZJTw-unsplash.jpg
Kenny Eliason
/
Unsplash

A new state senate bill would amend current state teacher certification rules to allow DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients to work in Pennsylvania public schools.

Right now, immigrants in the state can apply for certification only if they plan to teach a foreign language or have a green card and commit to becoming a U.S. citizen. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 4/29/23)

PA State News
Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
See stories by Gabriela Martínez | WITF