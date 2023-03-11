© 2023
PA State News

Immigrants’ Rights Groups Protest LVH-Cedar Crest for Trying to Send Comatose Patient to Her Home Country

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published March 11, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST
A coalition of Pennsylvania immigrants’ rights groups is bringing attention to the case of an undocumented woman who is in a coma at Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Cedar Crest Hospital.

The hospital says it can no longer care for the woman and that the best option is for her to be flown back to her home country to continue care there. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 3/7/23)

