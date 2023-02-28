© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

GOP Rep. Perry’s Tweets About Derailments Don’t Capture the Full Story

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST
Aerial_view_Norfolk_Southern_freight_train_derailment_Feb_2023.jpg
National Transportation Safety Board
/
Public Domain
An aerial view of the Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio captured on Feb. 5.

Misinformation has spread following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio - including a claim from Republican Congressman Scott Perry about the safety of American railroads.

In a tweet posted 12 days after the incident, he wrote, “It’s thoroughly unacceptable that train derailments are increasing while Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and President Biden remain asleep at the switch.”

WITF’s Robby Brod explains derailments have been trending downward for years.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 2/21/23)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
See stories by Robby Brod | WITF