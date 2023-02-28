GOP Rep. Perry’s Tweets About Derailments Don’t Capture the Full Story

Misinformation has spread following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio - including a claim from Republican Congressman Scott Perry about the safety of American railroads.

In a tweet posted 12 days after the incident, he wrote, “It’s thoroughly unacceptable that train derailments are increasing while Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and President Biden remain asleep at the switch.”

WITF’s Robby Brod explains derailments have been trending downward for years.

(Original air-date: 2/21/23)