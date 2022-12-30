Top Stories of 2022: School Policies Targeting Trans Youth

Transgender students often find themselves the targets of bullying. But in the past year, elected leaders focused on them more and more by calling for or passing school policies that further stigmatize LGBTQ students.

WITF’s Gabriela Martinez takes a look at the issue as one of the stories that shaped 2022 -- and why it has LGBTQ advocates, parents and teachers in Pennsylvania worried.

(Original air-date: 12/30/22)