Top Stories of 2022: School Policies Targeting Trans Youth

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published December 30, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST
Transgender students often find themselves the targets of bullying. But in the past year, elected leaders focused on them more and more by calling for or passing school policies that further stigmatize LGBTQ students.

WITF’s Gabriela Martinez takes a look at the issue as one of the stories that shaped 2022 -- and why it has LGBTQ advocates, parents and teachers in Pennsylvania worried.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 12/30/22)

Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
