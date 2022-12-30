Top Stories of 2022: End of Roe v. Wade Puts Abortion Access on the Ballot in Pennsylvania

Reproductive rights became a top concern for voters across Pennsylvania after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democratic victories in key races this past November ensured abortion would remain accessible and legal in the state -- for now.

As one of the top stories that shaped 2022, WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports reproductive rights advocates warn more needs to be done to expand access to maternal care.

(Original air-date: 12/28/22)