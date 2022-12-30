© 2022
PA State News

Top Stories of 2022: End of Roe v. Wade Puts Abortion Access on the Ballot in Pennsylvania

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published December 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST
Reproductive rights became a top concern for voters across Pennsylvania after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democratic victories in key races this past November ensured abortion would remain accessible and legal in the state -- for now.

As one of the top stories that shaped 2022, WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports reproductive rights advocates warn more needs to be done to expand access to maternal care.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 12/28/22)

PA State News
Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
