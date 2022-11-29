© 2022
PA State News

Recount Requests from Republican Groups Hold Up PA’s Election Certification

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published November 29, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST
tiffany-tertipes-sY5-f-eviXs-unsplash.jpg
Tiffany Tertipes
/
Unsplash

Today is the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results, but requests for recounts in multiple counties could be delaying the process.

WITF’s Robby Brod reports, the requests from Republican groups are legal — but there’s no evidence that anything was wrong with the vote count.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/28/at-least-2-pennsylvania-counties-fail-to-certify-election-results-by-deadline/

(Original air-date: 11/28/22)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
