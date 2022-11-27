© 2022
PA State News

Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published November 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/

(Original air-date: 12/25/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
