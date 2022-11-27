Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution
Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely.
Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/
(Original air-date: 12/25/22)