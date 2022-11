As we enter the holiday season, travelers will encounter busier than usual roadways. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, state officials are urging motorists to drive sober and avoid distractions.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/21/pennsylvania-officials-highlight-safety-travel-precautions-this-holiday-season/

(Original air-date: 11/22/22)