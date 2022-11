Schools in Pennsylvania and across the country have filed lawsuits against e-cigarette companies, as student vaping at school becomes more of an issue. WPSU’s Katie Knol spoke with the superintendent at one of those schools about why his district is suing.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-11-16/pennsylvania-schools-join-lawsuit-against-e-cigarette-company-juul

(Original air-date: 11/22/22)