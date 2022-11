Environmental advocates are cheering Democrat Josh Shapiro’s election to the governor’s office. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports Shapiro plans to increase clean energy production while growing jobs.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/14/josh-shapiro-could-set-new-tone-with-legislature-on-climate-ex-dep-sec-says/

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)