Making Sense of the York County Election Hand Recount

York County recounted close to 2,000 ballots at the request of a group that spreads election fraud misinformation. Officials stand by the decision, but some say the county should not have given this group any unearned credibility by honoring their request. WITF’s Robby Brod has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/14/does-york-countys-hand-recount-increase-transparency-or-encourage-election-deniers/

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)