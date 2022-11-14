© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
PA State News

Making Sense of the York County Election Hand Recount

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published November 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST
element5-digital-T9CXBZLUvic-unsplash.jpg
Element5 Digital
/
Unsplash

York County recounted close to 2,000 ballots at the request of a group that spreads election fraud misinformation. Officials stand by the decision, but some say the county should not have given this group any unearned credibility by honoring their request. WITF’s Robby Brod has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/14/does-york-countys-hand-recount-increase-transparency-or-encourage-election-deniers/

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
See stories by Robby Brod | WITF