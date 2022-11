Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano has not conceded, though the Associated Press has called the race for Democrat Josh Shapiro. WITF’s Rachel McDevitt has more.

Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/11/09/no-concession-from-mastriano-in-governors-race-as-shapiro-thanks-voters-for-victory/

(Original air-date: 11/9/22)