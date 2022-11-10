It's harvest time for many Pennsylvania farmers. But as the climate changes, bringing more risks to the traditional farming schedule, some are looking for ways to make sure their crops survive. That could mean you’ll see different options at your local farm market or new events popping up on farms.

StateImpact Pennsylvania's Rachel McDevitt visited one farmer who's trying to spread his risk throughout the year.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/07/climate-change-prompts-pa-farmers-to-adapt-crops-and-businesses/

(Original air-date: 11/8/22)