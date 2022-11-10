© 2022
PA State News

Climate Change Prompts PA Farmers to Adapt Crops and Businesses

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published November 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST
It's harvest time for many Pennsylvania farmers. But as the climate changes, bringing more risks to the traditional farming schedule, some are looking for ways to make sure their crops survive. That could mean you’ll see different options at your local farm market or new events popping up on farms.

StateImpact Pennsylvania's Rachel McDevitt visited one farmer who's trying to spread his risk throughout the year.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/07/climate-change-prompts-pa-farmers-to-adapt-crops-and-businesses/

(Original air-date: 11/8/22)

Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
