Election Day is tomorrow, and abortion is a top issue for voters in Pennsylvania. With Roe v. Wade struck down and a Republican state legislature, a Republican governor could mean the end of access in Pennsylvania.

WPSU intern Casey Zanowic spoke with several students at Penn State University Park to hear how the issue of abortion is affecting their vote.

Read the full story at: https://radio.wpsu.org/2022-11-07/penn-state-students-on-how-the-issue-of-abortion-is-influencing-their-vote

(Original air-date: 11/7/22)