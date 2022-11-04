Immigration is considered a hot button issue ahead of the November election, with terms like ‘immigration reform’ and border crisis popping up in ads and debates. But, Latinos across the state have some very specific ideas for changes to the immigration system that wouldn’t need an act of Congress.

WITF’s Anthony Orozco details what he’s heard from voters and immigrants about mobility – both literally…and in more meaningful ways.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/31/why-are-ids-for-undocumented-immigrants-an-important-issue-for-pa-latinos/

(Original air-date: 11/2/22)