Why Are IDs for Undocumented Immigrants an Important Issue for PA Latinos?

By Anthony Orozco | WITF
Published November 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
Immigration is considered a hot button issue ahead of the November election, with terms like ‘immigration reform’ and border crisis popping up in ads and debates. But, Latinos across the state have some very specific ideas for changes to the immigration system that wouldn’t need an act of Congress.

WITF’s Anthony Orozco details what he’s heard from voters and immigrants about mobility – both literally…and in more meaningful ways.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/31/why-are-ids-for-undocumented-immigrants-an-important-issue-for-pa-latinos/

(Original air-date: 11/2/22)

Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
