A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf will retroactively lift driver’s license suspensions for potentially thousands of people who had non-driving related offenses. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-11-03/bill-signed-by-pa-gov-wolf-will-lift-drivers-license-suspensions-for-some-old-convictions

(Original air-date: 11/3/22)