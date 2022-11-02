Fetterman Hopes Support for Abortion and Good Economic News Will Carry Him in Close Election
As the election enters its final week, WESA’s Oliver Morrison sat down with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. The interview was one of his first after a difficult debate last week. Fetterman used closed captioning during the video interview.
WESA reached out multiple times to Republican Mehmet Oz's campaign for an interview and didn’t receive a response.
(Original air-date: 11/1/22)