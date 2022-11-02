As the election enters its final week, WESA’s Oliver Morrison sat down with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. The interview was one of his first after a difficult debate last week. Fetterman used closed captioning during the video interview.

WESA reached out multiple times to Republican Mehmet Oz's campaign for an interview and didn’t receive a response.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-11-02/fetterman-hopes-support-for-abortion-and-good-economic-news-will-carry-him-in-close-election

(Original air-date: 11/1/22)