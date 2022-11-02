© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Fetterman Hopes Support for Abortion and Good Economic News Will Carry Him in Close Election

By Oliver Morrison | WESA
Published November 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
FettermanDebate.png
Screenshot
/
WPXI

As the election enters its final week, WESA’s Oliver Morrison sat down with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman. The interview was one of his first after a difficult debate last week. Fetterman used closed captioning during the video interview.

WESA reached out multiple times to Republican Mehmet Oz's campaign for an interview and didn’t receive a response.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-11-02/fetterman-hopes-support-for-abortion-and-good-economic-news-will-carry-him-in-close-election

(Original air-date: 11/1/22)

PA State News
Oliver Morrison | WESA
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas. He started his career in New York reporting for local and national publications like City Limits and The Atlantic. He taught English and theater in the Arkansas Delta for seven years before switching careers in 2013. Oliver is a graduate of Deep Springs College, the University of Oxford and the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.
See stories by Oliver Morrison | WESA