Pennsylvania lawmakers are sending a nearly $2 billion package of tax credits aimed at increasing the state’s natural gas output to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Wolf is expected to sign the bill.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/27/pa-s-natural-gas-industry-set-to-get-billions-in-state-tax-credits/

(Original air-date: 10/30/22)