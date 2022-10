A Latino advocacy group is suing the York County Board of elections, claiming that it failed to ensure required language access to Spanish-speaking voters — Puerto Rican voters in particular — at polling places. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more.

(Original air-date: 10/26/22)