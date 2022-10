Officials at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh say they’re prepared to handle a surge of patients if needed following an uptick in admissions for respiratory diseases. WESA’s Julia Zenkevich reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-10-25/childrens-hospital-says-they-have-enough-beds-to-handle-the-increase-in-respiratory-illnesses

(Original air-date: 10/25/22)