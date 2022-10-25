© 2022
PA State News

Candidates for PA’s 9th Congressional District Face Off in Debate

By Tom Riese | WVIA
Published October 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Candidates in the state’s 9th congressional district faced off Friday night in a televised debate in Northeast Pennsylvania. The district encompasses the entirety of nine counties – Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Sullivan, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland and Schuylkill – and parts of Luzerne, Lycoming and Berks counties. WVIA’s Tom Riese reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.wvianews.org/local/2022-10-21/meuser-waldman-meet-in-9th-congressional-district-debate

(Original air-date: 10/24/22)

