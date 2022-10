Pennsylvanians have until the end of today to register to vote in the midterm elections. WITF’s Sam Dunklau breaks down what you can do if you haven’t signed up yet.

Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/10/21/time-is-running-out-for-pennsylvanians-to-register-to-vote/

(Original air-date: 10/24/22)