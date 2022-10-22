Experts Say PA Republicans Challenging Undated Mail-in Ballot Guidance Want to Win More Elections

Pennsylvania Republicans are once again arguing in court that mail-in ballots should not be counted if they lack a handwritten date on an outer envelope. Political experts say there are reasons the group is using that strategy, as WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.

Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/10/18/pa-republicans-challenging-undated-mail-in-ballots-want-to-win-more-elections-experts-say/

(Original air-date: 10/19/22)