DEP Fines Shell $670,000 for Erosion, Spills During Falcon Pipeline Construction

By Reid Frazier
Published October 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a company it hired almost $700,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/13/dep-fines-shell-670k-for-erosion-spills-during-falcon-pipeline-construction/

(Original air-date: 10/20/22)

Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
