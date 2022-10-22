DEP Fines Shell $670,000 for Erosion, Spills During Falcon Pipeline Construction

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a company it hired almost $700,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/13/dep-fines-shell-670k-for-erosion-spills-during-falcon-pipeline-construction/

(Original air-date: 10/20/22)