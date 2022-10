Pennsylvania is moving forward with new limits on emissions of volatile organic compounds and methane at certain oil and gas sites. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the rule is nearly six years in the making.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/12/pa-moves-natural-gas-well-emissions-rule-forward-seeks-to-beat-federal-deadline/

(Original air-date: 10/13/22)