Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is starting to grant media interviews ahead of a debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz later this month. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports interviewers have zeroed in on a key question.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/12/john-fetterman-talks-about-his-stroke-recovery-in-recent-one-on-one-interviews/

(Original air-date: 10/13/22)