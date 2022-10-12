Supreme Court Reverses Pennsylvania Mail-in Voting Law Decision in Lehigh Judge’s Race

The U.S. Supreme Court is tossing out a lower court decision that would require Pennsylvania counties to tally mail-in ballots that lack a handwritten date on an outer envelope. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports that order leaves election officials scrambling just weeks before Election Day.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/11/pennsylvania-mail-in-voting-law-decision-reversed-by-the-united-states-supreme-court/

(Original air-date: 10/12/22)