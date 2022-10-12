© 2022
Supreme Court Reverses Pennsylvania Mail-in Voting Law Decision in Lehigh Judge’s Race

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published October 12, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT
ian-hutchinson-U8WfiRpsQ7Y-unsplash.jpg
Ian Hutchinson
/

The U.S. Supreme Court is tossing out a lower court decision that would require Pennsylvania counties to tally mail-in ballots that lack a handwritten date on an outer envelope. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports that order leaves election officials scrambling just weeks before Election Day.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/11/pennsylvania-mail-in-voting-law-decision-reversed-by-the-united-states-supreme-court/

(Original air-date: 10/12/22)

Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
