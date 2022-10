A state commission on behavioral health has come up with recommendations on how to use $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/07/a-pa-state-commission-on-mental-health-makes-recommendations-for-using-arpa-money/

(Original air-date: 10/11/22)