If you’re voting by mail this election season, you’ll have plenty of rules to follow – including where and how to drop your ballot off before polls close. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/07/want-to-hand-in-more-than-1-mail-in-ballot-pa-department-of-state-says-not-so-fast/

(Original air-date: 10/11/22)